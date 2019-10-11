Former Oshkosh resident charged after walking from Indiana to Neenah to have sex with teenager

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — A former Oshkosh resident has been charged after reportedly walking from his home in Indiana to meet with who he thought was a Neenah teenager to have sex with her.

According to the US Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 32-year-old Tommy Lee Jenkins was charged in federal court this week for using a computer to attempt to persuade, incudce, or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Jenkins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to a lifetime of imprisonment if convicted.

Officials say that starting on October 1, Jenkins began exchanging instant messages with “Kylee,” whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl living in Neenah with her mom. Jenkins was living in Whitestown, Indiana at this time after recently moving out of Oshkosh.

Jenkins began demanding sexually explicit photographs from “Kylee,” according to officials, and made plans to engage in sexual activity with the minor.

When plans for “Kylee” to join him in Indiana continuously fell through, Jenkins began walking the 351-miles from Whitestown to Neenah.

Along the way, Jenkins reportedly continued talking to “Kylee” in sexually explicit conversations and updating her of his location.

“Kylee” was actually a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Upon Jenkins’ arrival, the sheriff’s deputies and a Special Agent with the FBI arrested Jenkins.

“Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country,” says United States Attorney Krueger. “The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively.”

This case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Green Bay office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood, marshals, federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.