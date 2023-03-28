OSHKOSH, WI (WFRV)- The WPS Farm Show is often referred to as the Super Bowl of farm shows.

So, it’s no surprise that an actual Super Bowl winner stopped by.

A long line quickly formed to grab a photo and autograph with former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson.

Nelson who is still farming with his family in Kansas was the guest of Service Motor Company and helped the Oshkosh North High School FAA chapter.

“It’s great to see the fans again and give back to the community,” Nelson told Local 5 News.

He also said he tries to keep up with his former teammates as much as possible, but it can be challenging.

“It gets harder and harder as guys get away from the game and get families and busy schedules but for the most part, we stay in contact.”

He just laughed when asked if he would offer any discussion about football and the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets.

“No football talk, that’s for sure.”

Nelson then posed for pictures as a check was presented to some FFA members.

The WPS Farm Show runs through March 30th at the EAA grounds in Oshkosh.

It is free to attend.

Parking costs $5 per vehicle.