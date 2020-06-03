Former Packers Executive Committee lead director Peter Platten dies at the age of 80

Lambeau Field is seen before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The former Packers Executive Committee lead director and longtime member of the Board Peter Platten has passed away at the age of 80.

The Green Bay Packers announced on Wednesday that Platten had passed on June 2.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said, “I will be forever grateful to Pete. He took a big chance in hiring me, someone without Green Bay ties.”

Platten allegedly had directed the search process in 2007 that led to Murphy being elected as President and CEO of the organization.

“I loved working with him. He had a brilliant business mind and nobody knew the history of the Packers better than him… Our condolences go out to his wife, Bonnie, and his entire family, ” stated Murphy.

Platten was brought to the Packer family in 1980 when he was first elected to the Packers Board of Directors. In 1985, Platten joined the Executive Committee as Secretary and became the lead director and Vice President in 2007 where he served in that role until becoming Director Emeritus in 2010.

The former Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan credited Platten’s longtime financial experience as crucial in charting the organization’s course in the late 1990s.

Harlan said, “As a longtime member of the executive committee, Pete brought extreme value because of his background in banking.”

Harlan continued, “He and John Underwood, in their long-term planning, helped

us determine in 1999 that we would need to borrow $10 million just to fund our operations by 2004.

That foresight prompted us to expedite our plans to redevelop Lambeau Field.”