Former Packers legends return to Lambeau, honoring anniversary of Super Bowl XXXI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field is welcoming back dozens of former Green Bay Packers legends to celebrate the annual Alumni Weekend and pay a special tribute to the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXI.

Celebrations are starting bright and early on Saturday, with Packers alumni, Jim McMahon and Mike Prior, signing autographs and visiting with fans at the Lambeau Field Atrium from 11 a.m. to noon.

And if you can’t make Saturday’s signing, you’re in luck. On Sunday, Prior will once again be out and about visiting with fans and signing autographs at surprise locations around Lambeau Field from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In the same breath, McMahon will be visiting with fans and signing autographs in the Legends Club on the Associated Bank Club Level, an area accessible to game attendees with suite or club seat tickets.

Other fan-favorite former Green Bay Packers players making an appearance at Sunday’s game are Dave Robinson, Jerry Kramer, Jan Stenerud, Marv Fleming, Donny Anderson, Jim Grabowski, Don Horn, Willie Buchanon, Lynn Dickey, Paul Coffman, David Whitehurst, and Nick Barnett.

And those on the Super Bowl XXXI team and scheduled to be introduced at halftime on the video boards include: