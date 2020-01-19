Former Packers Safety Leroy Butler takes pictures and signs autographs for fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — As current Packers jetted off to California, a Packers legend was in Green Bay Saturday.

Former Packers Safety Leroy Butler was at Dick’s Sporting Goods taking pictures and signing autographs for fans.

Butler played his 11 year NFL career with the Packers.

The inventor of the Lambeau Leap also won a Super Bowl with the Packers and he had some advice for the team on the eve of their big NFC Championship Game.

“Considering what happened the last time they played there, I’m sure they’re thinking about not making the same mistake, but ultimately its four teams left and you really have to enjoy the journey,” says Butler.

Earlier this month, Butler was named as one of the finalists for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.