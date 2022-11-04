(WFRV) – A former physician from Waukesha County was sentenced to federal prison for his role in distributing controlled substances.

The United States Attorney’s Office released information on 49-year-old Dr. Manuel Thomas who was given a prison sentence for conspiring to distribute controlled substances. United States District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Thomas to 18 months in federal prison.

Thomas was accused of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and maintaining premises for the purpose of unlawfully distributing controlled substances. Court records said that Thomas pled guilty to both charges.

He reportedly acknowledged that he distributed controlled substances, including powerful opiates, for years. This was done in a manner outside of a professional medical practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

There was reportedly evidence that Thomas gave opiates to patients who he knew were already addicted to controlled substances. He would reportedly exchange the substances for cash and pills for his own personal use.

Medical professionals who prescribe controlled substances not for a medical purpose but instead to line their own pockets violate both their oaths to do no harm and also federal law. The United States Attorney’s Office remains committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to hold those doctors who are fueling the opioid crisis accountable for their actions U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad

Following the term of his prison sentence, Thomas will have to spend three years on federal supervised release. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

No additional information was provided.