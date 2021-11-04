Former police chief’s prison sentence increases after authorities find child pornography in home days before going to jail for first offense

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Oakwood, Ohio police chief, residing in Denmark, Wisconsin has been sentenced to an additional 10 years in federal prison after police found ‘recently downloaded’ child pornography in his home three days before he was to report to jail for his prior offense.

According to court records, less than a year ago, 52-year-old Alexander Bebris from Denmark was convicted on a charge of distributing child pornography and received a five-year prison sentence.

However, because the resolution of his appeal was pending, Bebris remained free until he was ordered to report to federal prison on August 8.

Three days before Bebris was to report to prison, officials say police searched Bebris’ home where they found a ‘substantial amount of recently-downloaded child pornography, including depictions of children as young as three years of age.’

Following the evidence uncovered from his home, Bebris was indicted on possession of child pornography and entered a guilty plea. Three months later, on Nov. 2, Bebris was sentenced to an additional ten years in federal prison, which would run consecutively to the previously imposed, 5-year sentence.

Bebris will now be serving a total of 15 years behind bars followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

At sentencing for his second offense, Judge William Griesbach called Bebris’ actions “outrageous and highly offensive.” Judge Griesbach further stated that Bebris’ willingness to commit almost the exact same crime while on release indicated a “strong need for deterrence and punishment.”