Former school official pleads guilty to child porn charge in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former New York City school official has pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving child pornography in federal court.

In December 2019, now 40-year-old David Hay was arrested by Neenah Police Investigators following undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

According to police, with assistance from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Neenah Investigators took Hay into custody at General Mitchell International Airport on December 29.

Though Hay had worked in New York City, he has ties to Wisconsin. According to his LinkedIn profile, Hay held multiple positions within the Kettle Moraine School District, including as a High School Principal and the Director of Research and Development. His profile also states he was the principal of Tomah High school from 2011 to 2014.

His LinkedIn resume also states he earned his undergraduate from the University of Wisconsin – Stout, his Master of Science from UW-Milwaukee, and a Doctorate of Education Leadership from Harvard.

Most recently, Hay served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, in May of 2010, while living and employed in Wisconsin, Hay exchanged emails with a 15-year-old child. While communicating with the minor, Hay received sexually explicit digital images and videos from the child.

Authorities say Hay also provided sexually explicit images of himself to the teenager.

Hay faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison when he is sentenced in Green Bay’s Federal District Court on December 18, 2020.

