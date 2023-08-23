SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Shawano County campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who is wanted for several different charges, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Oconto County.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Local 5 News that Retzlaff, who was wanted for failing to appear in court, recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping, was picked up in Oconto County and is now in Shawano County.

Retzlaff previously owned Annie’s Campground in Gresham and first made headlines for refusing to follow COVID-19 restrictions at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She’s been wanted for months, but law enforcement personnel have been able to locate her and transport her back to Shawano County Jail.