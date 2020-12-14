Former State Rep. John Nygren accepts new Executive Director position at Wisconsin Association of Health Plans

Wisconsin Republican state Rep. John Nygren, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee, defends the committee’s voting to kill Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to accept full Medicaid expansion on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Republicans, who control the Legislature, have long opposed Medicaid expansion and Nygren says he does not support any compromise on the issue. ( AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Association of Health Plans (WAHP) announced on Monday that former State Representative John Nygren has accepted the position of Executive Director for the organization.

“On behalf of the Association’s Board of Directors, I am excited to make this announcement,” said Peter Farrow, Association Board President and CEO of Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire. “John’s demonstrated leadership abilities and experience in the insurance industry make him an obvious choice to lead the Association into the future.”

Farrow said that after an extensive search and interview process of a diverse range of candidates, the Association Board felt Nygren was the best choice.

“I look forward to using my experience in health insurance and government to guide the
Wisconsin Association of Health Plans,” said Nygren. “The pandemic has presented unique
challenges for health care and forced the industry to quickly adjust to unique needs. My
experience guiding complicated legislation into law will help the Association during these
uncertain times.”

Nygren will officially assume his new position and join the Association later this month.

