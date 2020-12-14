MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Association of Health Plans (WAHP) announced on Monday that former State Representative John Nygren has accepted the position of Executive Director for the organization.
“On behalf of the Association’s Board of Directors, I am excited to make this announcement,” said Peter Farrow, Association Board President and CEO of Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire. “John’s demonstrated leadership abilities and experience in the insurance industry make him an obvious choice to lead the Association into the future.”
Farrow said that after an extensive search and interview process of a diverse range of candidates, the Association Board felt Nygren was the best choice.
“I look forward to using my experience in health insurance and government to guide the
Wisconsin Association of Health Plans,” said Nygren. “The pandemic has presented unique
challenges for health care and forced the industry to quickly adjust to unique needs. My
experience guiding complicated legislation into law will help the Association during these
uncertain times.”
Nygren will officially assume his new position and join the Association later this month.
Latest Stories
- Former State Rep. John Nygren accepts new Executive Director position at Wisconsin Association of Health Plans
- UW System encourages students in healthcare to join front-line fight against COVID-19 pandemic
- Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley celebrates 25 years in business
- Wisconsin DHS reports two-day decrease in new positive COVID-19 cases and deaths
- Wisconsin set to receive first shipment of Pfizer vaccine.