SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – A former teacher and running coach at the Suring School District was sentenced to federal prison after he had a five-year relationship with a child.

According to authorities, 37-year-old John Fredenburg was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after sexually abusing a child. Back in November 2021, Fredenburgh pleaded guilty to the following:

Transportation of a Minor with the Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity

Child Enticement

Fredenburgh reportedly sexually abused the minor starting when she was 12 years old. The abuse then went on for another five and a half years.

The victim came forward in February 2021. Fredenburgh also reportedly gave the victim alcohol and illegal drugs. It was mentioned that he also committed acts of violence against the victim. He was married and had multiple children who were minors.

Fredenburg allegedly told the victim that he would wait until she is 19 or 20-years-old to leave his family.

After Fredenburgh’s prison sentence, he will serve the rest of his life on supervised release.