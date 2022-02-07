PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV)-With her seventh-place finish in the 15-kilometer individual event, Pulaski’s Deedra Irwin recorded the highest finish ever for an American at an Olympic biathlon event.

While many Olympians begin playing their sports very early in life, Irwin didn’t begin until high school.

“She was struggling to find a way to train during the winter (for cross country running) so me and my friend (Johanna McVey) suggested that she try cross country skiing,” says Melanie Hammerbeck who is one of Irwin’s friends and a former teammate of hers with the Ashwaubenon Nordic Ski Team.



Her teammates and coaches with the club helped turn her from a novice skier into a high school state champion in just a few short years.

Hammerbeck remembers Irwin’s competitive spirit and how when she set her mind to do something she made sure she accomplished it. She also remembers Irwin as a great friend and teammate who always went the extra mile to support her teammates.

Hammerbeck said some of her best memories are the races they did together, but she also remembers the time they spent hanging out together outside of skiing.

Irwin had never skied before joining the club and there are various perspectives about whether she was a star at it from day one.

“She says she struggled a little bit, but she picked it up so fast,” says Hammerbeck.

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – FEBRUARY 07: Deedra Irwin of Team United States skis during Women’s Biathlon 15km Individual at National Biathlon Centre on February 07, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“I think we all saw that this was a gifted athlete but there was a road ahead of her to get going in skiing,” says Phil Nelson who coached Irwin in high school.

She also didn’t pick up the rifle-shooting component of the sport until after high school.

Nelson said he’s seen highlights of Irwin’s race, but hasn’t seen the whole race quite yet. Hammerbeck was able to watch the whole race.

“I was super excited, I was in tears, seeing her chase her dreams and any Olympic story is super inspirational,” says Hammerbeck.

“I just ran upstairs and told my wife and I’m jumping around and my heart is beating hard and it’s amazing,” said Nelson.

Irwin finished just one minute and 1.4 seconds behind gold medalist Denise Herrmann of Germany. She finished by hitting 19 of 20 shooting targets in the event.