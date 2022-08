MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Two Rivers teacher pleaded not guilty during a preliminary hearing in court on Thursday.

35-year-old Rebecca Kilps entered not guilty pleas to three counts of Sex Assault of Student by School Staff after she allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student.

The former Two Rivers teacher is currently out on bail, after paying $10,000 back in May.

Kilps will be back in court on September 30 for further proceedings in the case.