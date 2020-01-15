Former UW-Oshkosh executives reach plea deal

OSHKOSH, Wis (WFRV) — As part of a plea agreement, two former University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh executes pleaded guilty to one count of Misconduct in Office on January 15.

Prosecutors say former UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Vice-Chancellor Richard Wells and former UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Thomas Sonnleitner were involved in improper financial dealings of university funds for different projects.

Wells and Sonnleitner appeared in Winnebego County Court Wednesday where they reached a plea deal with prosecutors. They pleaded guilty to one count of Misconduct in Office and four other counts were dismissed.

“Today’s guilty pleas are the result of a three-year process to bring about public accountability, while affording UW-Oshkosh the ability to renew its focus on its students and mission,” says University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen. “We are gratified that DOJ and UW System’s efforts resulted in restitution and acknowledgment of misconduct in office by former UW Oshkosh officials.”

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavit also responded to the plea agreement,

“Today marks the end of a long, difficult chapter for the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Everyone is moving forward. I want to thank the many leaders, volunteers and supporters in this region, throughout the UW System and beyond who have embodied our mission and helped UWO’s resilient students, faculty, staff members and alumni set the stage for a stronger future.”

Leavit continued,

“The foundations of this three-campus university join us in engaging donors and partners with renewed purpose and hope. We will grow life-changing student scholarships, develop innovative academic programs, enhance students’ experiences and advance with confidence into the institution’s next 150 years.”

Local 5 News will provide updates as they are made available.