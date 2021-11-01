FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Former UW-Oshkosh Police Sergeant shot while interrupting an attempted burglary in Washington

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A former University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh police department member was shot over the weekend in Washington when he interrupted an attempted burglary while he was off-duty.

According to the UW-Oshkosh Police Department, Donovan Heavener was shot over the weekend when he tried to stop an attempted burglar in the state of Washington. Heavener was a Sergeant with the UW-Oshkosh Police Department from 2012 to 2016.

Officials say that Heavener had life-threatening injuries during the shooting and was transported to a hospital. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover. Heavener was off-duty and the incident happened in Payallup.

The UW-Oshkosh Police Department is collecting items to be sent to the Federal Way Police Department in Washington. Officials are asking to drop off the items at the UW-Oshkosh Police Department, basement of Radford, 777 Algoma Blvd., before 4 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Even though he is a member of the Federal Way Police Department, Heavener was involved with multiple programs when he was with the UW-Oshkosh Police Department. He was involved with Special Olympics Wisconsin and made a lasting impact on hundreds of student employees.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.

