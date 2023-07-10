GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former basketball star with Seymour and the University of Wisconsin Green Bay (UWGB) has officially been charged following an incident with police on July 9 in downtown Green Bay.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 27-year-old Sandy Cohen is facing one drug-related charge following a traffic stop on July 9. The complaint says that on July 9 around 2:30 a.m., a black SUV pulled out of the parking ramp on Cherry Street at a high rate of speed.

Authorities mentioned that the vehicle squealed its tires, and ended up swerving onto oncoming traffic before returning to the correct lane. A traffic stop was initiated shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Cohen, and there was a passenger in the vehicle as well. The complaint mentions that the officer detected a ‘strong’ odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle while talking with Cohen.

Cohen reportedly told the officer that he had two shots to drink. There was also mention of a ‘faint’ odor of marijuana, but the officer could not tell if it was coming from the inside the vehicle or outside.

However, other officers on the opposite side of the vehicle said that they could detect the odor coming from the inside.

When the officer asked Cohen to get out of the vehicle, he reportedly would not get out. Cohen reportedly said he was not getting out until a supervisor was on scene.

Eventually, a sergeant arrived and Cohen allegedly continued to be uncooperative and did not get out. Cohen eventually got out of the car after speaking with the sergeant.

The passenger was also allegedly not cooperating and was removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

Cohen was asked to take a preliminary breath test (PBT) but reportedly said he would not take one. Officers then put him in handcuffs and told him he was under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated.

The complaint says that Cohen asked what he had done wrong and why he was being arrested. The officer claimed that he tried to tell him multiple times, but Cohen kept talking over him.

Authorities reportedly found a crystal-like rock substance inside the vehicle. A mobile multi-drug test was done on the substance which reportedly appeared to show a positive for MDMA.

A second test was done at the police department, and it tested positive for MDMA. MDMA is described as a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen. Ecstasy is often used to refer to MDMA, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Cohen is charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance – As a Party to a Crime Misdemeanor Up to one year in the county jail The court can suspend Cohen’s operating privileges for not less than six months and not more than five years.



Court records show that Cohen was scheduled to appear in court on July 10 at 2 p.m. Arrest records show that he was released from Jail on July 10 after completing his signature bond which was set at $1,000.

Cohen played high school basketball at Seymour and was a top-100 nationally-ranked recruit. UWGB’s website also states that Cohen set its Division 1 single-season program record for points in a season.

Before playing at UWGB, Cohen originally played at Marquette. He made the First Team All-Horizon League his senior year at UWGB.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story as the case progresses in court.