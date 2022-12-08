(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.

On November 7, 1988, Rolf was found dead under West Spencer Street just outside the city limits of Appleton. She was reportedly sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled. The case was unsolved for 34 years.

Meyer was taken into custody in Washington and is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office wanted to thank the following agencies:

FBI Cold Case Team in Milwaukee

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (Washington)

FBI – Seattle Office

No additional information was provided at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story.