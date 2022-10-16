A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds.

The indictment alleges that on November 30 and December 27, 2021, is when Torrez converted the money orders to her own use.

If convicted, Torrez faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count.

No other information was provided.