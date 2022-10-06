(WFRV) – A former teacher at Winneconne High School could be looking at 30+ years in prison after allegedly sending inappropriate pictures and messages to multiple high school students.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 24-year-old Brian Brown is facing four charges in relation to alleged inappropriate contact with high school students. On September 28 the Winneconne Police Department was contacted by the Winneconne High School about some photos that a high school student received.

School officials told police that Brown exchanged Snapchat messages with a 16-year-old girl over the summer. The complaint mentioned that there were five total screenshots, all of which showed a shirtless man sitting in a chair.

Some of the following captions were reportedly included in the messages:

‘Come Cuddle’

‘Your hot’

‘Wanna make out’

The man in the pictures was identified as Brown.

The student told police that Brown added her and a couple of other classmates on Snapchat after school ended. Brown eventually started to allegedly send more lewd and suggestive messages. The girl said she ended up blocking Brown.

Another girl talked with police who accused Brown of suggesting that the two of them could have intercourse. When the girl said that he was underage, Brown allegedly said ‘it’s not illegal unless people find out’.

It is alleged that Brown even offered to pay her $40 to come over.

A different girl told authorities that Brown sent her a picture of his genitals.

On September 30, police contacted Brown and discussed the alleged incidents. Brown said he became friends on Snapchat with some former high school students. He also mentioned that the girls were the ones who initiated the flirting.

Brown said he was a teacher at Winneconne High School and resigned after the 2021 year to work for the Kimberly School District. He was placed on leave by the Kimberly School District.

The complaint says that Brown told authorities that he did send selfies without his shirt and asked the girls to come over to his apartment. He did say that the picture of his genitals was not actually his, but one he found on the internet.

Brown said he knew the three girls were under the age of 18.

He is charged with the following:

Child Enticement-Prostitution Felony Up to 25 years in prison

Solicit Intimate Representation From Minor Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Exposing a Child to Harmful Material Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show that Brown is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on October 20 at 10:30 a.m. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.