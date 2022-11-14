(WFRV) – Devin Chandler, who played for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2020 and 2021, was among the three University of Virginia students that were killed during a Sunday shooting.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said the shooting happened Sunday night on a school bus of students returning from an off-campus trip. The three students killed were all members of the school’s football team, the school’s president said.

Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were identified as the victims, Nexstar station WRIC reported. The suspect in the shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. who was reportedly taken into custody.

The Wisconsin Badgers Football team released a statement regarding the shooting that happened at the University of Virginia.

The Badger Football Family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Devin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate. He will be greatly missed. This is a difficult time for our players and staff because of the lasting impact Devin had on his friends and teammates. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and the Virginia Football Family Wisconsin Football

Chandler had two catches for 28 yards in the 2020 season with the Badgers, and even returned six kickoffs in 2020 and four kickoffs in 2021. He averaged 24.1 yards per return for his Badger career.