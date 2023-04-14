Photo taken from Wisconsin DOC’s Sex Offender Registry and was taken on April 10, 2023

WAUSHARA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old Wisconsin man pleaded no contest to a child sexual assault charge for an incident in 2009 when he was a camp counselor at a Christian summer camp.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Remington Jon Nystrom was a camp counselor at Mount Morris camp in Waushara when the incident took place.

Nystrom pled no contest to Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and, as part of the plea agreement, agreed that the criminal complaint accurately described what happened.

Authorities say that the criminal complaint described that Nystrom allegedly touched the genitals of a 10-year-old victim while he was a camp counselor at Mount Morris.

Nystrom could face up to 40 years in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both. A sentencing hearing for Nystrom is scheduled for July 18.

The case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative.

“The victim, in this case, had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse,” the release states.

This conviction was possible because of the bravery of the survivor who reported this crime and the commitment of professionals in the criminal justice system to holding the defendant accountable. We encourage anyone with information about clergy and faith leader abuse to make a report to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Attorney General Josh Kaul

The announcement was made on April 13 by Attorney General Josh Kaul and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink.

This case was the result of an investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department and victim services was provided by the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office.

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online or by calling 1-877-222-2620.