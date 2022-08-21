MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old girl in January.

Court records show that during these interactions, Bennett requested graphic images of the girl and expressed a ‘desire to have sexual intercourse with her.’

Authorities say that Bennett traveled to Manitowoc, where he believed the child lived, on February 1. When Bennett arrived, he was immediately arrested by an undercover police officer.

Bennett, who was a former Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) employee, allegedly showed his work badge and claimed that he was ‘attempting to save a victim of human trafficking.’

On Friday, Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach sentenced Bennett to ten years in federal prison for attempted child enticement. Following his prison sentence, Bennett will serve five years on supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Manitowoc Police Department, no other information was released.