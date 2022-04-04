LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – A former high school teacher in Ladysmith was sentenced to prison after authorities found images and videos of teenage girls at his residence.

According to officials, 35-year-old McKenzie Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography. He pleaded guilty to these charges back on Jan. 13.

In March 2021, the mother of a 13-year-old woman in California told authorities that she found explicit messages between her daughter and a man, who was later identified as Johnson. Johnson’s home in Ladysmith was subsequently searched, and multiple images and videos were found.

Johnson reportedly had videos he recorded of live streams of the 13-year-old engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Authorities also found a video of a live stream of an 11-year-old where Johnson tells the child how to insert a sharpie into her genitals.

At the time of these crimes, Johnson was reportedly a teacher at Ladysmith High School.

The judge who sentenced Johnson said that he led a dual life with his friends and family who had no idea that he was preying on young girls. The judge was also concerned that Johnson left his job at a hospital to become a teacher of students the same age he was attracted to. He compared Johnson teaching children was like an alcoholic going to a bar.

After his prison sentence, Johnson will have 20 years of supervised release. Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.