Former Wisconsin principal sentenced to 60 mos. in jail on Child Pornography Charge

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Tomah High School and Kettle Moraine High School principal was sentenced to serve 60 months in jail on a Child Pornography Charge, on Friday.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old David Hay, had been taken into custody at General Mitchell International Airport in December of 2019 following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, while Hay was living and working in the Eastern District of Wisconsin in 2010, he had exchanged sexually explicit digital images and videos with a 15-year-old child.

Officials report Hay served as principal of Kettle Moraine High School during that time before resigning in 2011 following the school district’s discovery of irregularities with Hay’s licensing and the misuse of a district credit card.

A short time following his resignation from Kettle Moraine High School, Hay became the principal at Tomah High School and served from 2011 through 2014. Most recently, Hay served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools.

Officials report that a U.S. District judge called Hay’s actions “abominable for a man in his position” and emphasized the gravity of his conduct which involved inappropriate personal interactions with underage children as opposed to the passive receipt of child pornography.

On Friday, Hay was sentenced to 60 months in jail with an additional 10 years on supervised release and will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the City of Neenah Police Department with the assistance of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.