Former WWE wrestler donates proceeds from show to Waukesha Parade victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In addition to handing out some powerslams at a local Wisconsin show, a former WWE wrestler is handing out some of the money he made to the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Adam Scherr, or more popularly known as ‘Braun Strowman’ during his time with the WWE, performed in the Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Dec. 4 ‘Blizzard Brawl’. Scherr said he would donate all of his meet & greet/autograph proceeds to the victims.

Officials say that over $10,000 was raised for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

I cannot say thank you enough to all the amazing people that came out to show love and support for @BlizzardBrawl … @Adamscherr99 & @therealec3 raised over $10,000 for the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas Parade. pic.twitter.com/yeUWxbdtUn — David Herro (@DavidHerro) December 5, 2021

Scherr was not the only performer to donate his proceeds to the Waukesha Christmas Parade victims. Michael Hutter or probably known as ‘Ethan Carter III aka EC3’ also donated to the cause.

The event was hosted at the Waukesha County Expo Center. It was mentioned that the event sold out.

Strowman was released by the WWE back in June.