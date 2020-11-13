FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Former youth coach sentenced to federal prison for distributing child porn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man has been sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 51-year-old Martin McKeever has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

McKeever, longtime youth hockey and lacrosse coach, possessed and distributed numerous digital images and videos of child pornography, court officials say. He was charged in federal court in June.

His indictment and conviction were part of Operation Kick Boxer, a collaborative effort involving the Milwaukee Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge and the need for just punishment. Following his release from prison, McKeever will spend five years on supervised release. McKeever also will be required to register as a sexual offender.

