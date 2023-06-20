TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV)- Formrite, a company that provides components for both structural and fluid-carrying applications, knew one of its workers had reached an incredible milestone.

Don Siebold marked 60 years at the company. With an accomplishment as big as this, a congratulations cake alone just wouldn’t do.

They knew they couldn’t trick Siebold into thinking they weren’t going to do anything to mark his work anniversary. So, he was expecting a little shin-dig. And there was a delicious cake.

But they also pulled off a big surprise; the presentation of a John Deere lawn tractor!

Don worked on an abrasive saw when he first started at 19 and worked his way up to plant manager.

“I’m in great health right now,” Siebold told Local 5 News. “I hope to stick around for a least a couple more years, and then finally, I think we’re gonna have to call it quits!”