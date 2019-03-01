Forum Held to Explain Neenah School District Referendum

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) - On April 2nd, voters in the Neenah School District will be asked whether to approve or veto a proposed $129.5 million spening plan to build a new school and make improvements to existing schools. Thursday night, members of the district held a forum to explain the referendum to voters at Neenah City Hall.

District Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer and Business Services Administrator Andrew Thorson presented the plan to dozens of voters. Pfeiffer showed the crowd a site plan for the proposed new Shattuck Middle School building. If the referendum passes, the new Shattuck Middle School would be in place by the year 2022, and that would require the bulk of the proposed spending - about $83.9 million.

Some voters in attendance said they're in favor of building the new school, some are not.

"That building, at 90 years old, cannot possibly be the best, as far as either the ADA access, or the technology," said Judy Goodnight of Fox Crossing.

"Shattuck is not 90 years old, only 38% of it is," said Tom Beck of Neenah. "72% of that building is 1953 or 1962... The architect originally said that Shattuck could be easily remodeled, and it should be."

If the referendum passes, the remainder of the funds would be used for upgrades relating to building infrastructure, security, the high school's tech-ed wing, and A.D.A. compliance.

The money would be raised through property taxes, with the district estimating an impact of about $167 per year on a $100,000 home.

"To me, it seems like a very well thought out plan," Goodnight said.

"Vote no, and go back to the drawing board," Beck said.

The referendum will appear on the April 2nd ballot.

There's more information on the referendum here.