GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly six decades, AmeriCorps seniors have served as foster grandparents. Foster parents involved with the program say that it allows them to have a positive impact on younger generations.

“It’s great. They come in and they say grandma, and everyone loves to hear that they’re saying grandma I love you, that type of thing. It is really rewarding for me, but it is also rewarding for them,” said Bernice Kohlman, a foster grandparent.

Kohlman has been involved with the program for four years and says the work of a parent is never done.

“Helping them with drawing or showing them how to use scissors, or playing, some kids don’t play, so they have to have that person to show them, it is so rewarding. I did this today for this child, it touches your heart, it really does,” explained Kohlman.

The program pairs senior citizens with children in a classroom environment and the grandparents mentor the children from infant to four years of age as they prepare for school.

Program director Deb Johnson says it is important for children to interact with all ages.

“The whole inter-generational relationship is so important for kids, so a lot of these kids may not have a grandparent or anyone in that generation in their lives,” said Deb Johnson, the Foster Grandparent Program Director.

Johnson says they can always use more grandparents because right now they are facing a shortage.

“The senior population especially because of health issues and things like that, we lost a number of our foster grandparents during covid because they were not allowed to be in the classroom, and we are really focusing on trying to get our foster grandparents back, and our volunteers back into the program,” stated Johnson.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster grandparent call (920)-785-9710 or email Deb Johnson at djohnson@encompasswi.org for more information.