OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One of two foster parents accused of locking kids in bedrooms and making them use a bucket as a toilet was sentenced to prison.

38-year-old Alan Small was sentenced to one year in prison after he was found guilty of three counts of neglecting a child. He was found guilty after pleading no contest and was sentenced on May 5.

Back in 2019, Small and his mother Barbara Peterson were arrested for neglecting the children they were fostering. The two were accused of forcing children to urinate in buckets and locking them in rooms.

Officers with the Oshkosh Police Department were sent to Oshkosh West High School after school officials were made aware of some ‘disturbing information’ from one student. The student explained that he has an alarm on his door that will go off if the door is opened.

It was also mentioned that he had a bucket in his bedroom to go to the bathroom in. A second student who was fostered by Small and Peterson described a similar situation as the first student.

When officers walked through Small’s foster home residence, the thermostat was reportedly set to 57 degrees. Small said that the residence used to be on Air BnB and one of the children’s rooms was used for storage.

Peterson reportedly admitted to dumping the buckets of urine and feces outside in the yard. Officers found multiple piles of toilet paper in the backyard.

Peterson is scheduled to start a jury trial in August.