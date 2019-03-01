Foster Parents Charged with Child Neglect

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - Two foster parents have been arrested and charged in Winnebago County for child neglect after three teens spoke to officials at Oshkosh West High School.

60-year-old Barbra Peterson and 35-year-old Alan Small had three teenagers living with them through the course of several months.

They talked about conditions in the home where they were not allowed to leave their rooms unless an adult came to open the door. The rooms were always locked and alarms were also on the doors.

According to court documents, they had to go to the bathroom using buckets in each of their rooms as toilets and if they misbehaved there were different forms of punishment.

Investigators, including a Winnebago County CPS worker, conducted a walkthrough of Small's house who was licensed as a Foster Home through Brown County DHS.

Officers noticed how cold it was in the home, they found a thermostat that read 57 degrees. They also observed how the door to one of the boy's room had an alarm on his door and had a medical-type bucket toilet in his room.

In the criminal complaint, Small said he used to put his residence on Air BnB and used rooms for storage so he could lock items up.

Officers then went upstairs and noticed how small the other bedroom was and stated it was also cold. The room also had a bucket to be used as a toilet.

Peterson did admit to dumping out the buckets outside the home behind the garage.

Both are being charged with three counts of Chronic Neglect of a Child and will be back in court on March 25th.