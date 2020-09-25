GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Foster parents tailgate to show appreciation, even during a pandemic

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – The Brown County Health and Human Services staff wanted to make sure foster parents knew how much they were appreciated. So, when Covid-19 made the annual banquet impossible, they got creative.

On Thursday night, dozens of foster parents were treated to a tailgate in the parking lot of the Riverside Ballroom which served individually wrapped chicken dinners.

A band played and there was a raffle. And everywhere you turned there were signs that said “thank you.”

“Foster parents are the foundation of our Child Welfare system,” said Kevin Brennan, Children, Youth and Families Manager for Brown County Health and Human Services. “We would be unable to protect kids and keep kids safe it it weren’t for foster homes and the ability to have kids in a safe environment.”

Brennan says the 43 parents who took part in the tailgate were only about a 1/3 of the total foster families helping kids in need in Brown County.

They’re still look for more foster parents.

Every month, they have an orientation sessions which they’re doing online because of the pandemic.

For more information on becoming a foster parent call (920) 448-4144.

