Founder of The Automobile Gallery, William ‘Red’ Lewis passes away at the age of 78

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Automobile Gallery & Event Center has announced the passing of their founder and visionary.

78-year-old William “Red” Lewis died January 7.

Lewis started PDQ Manufacturing and built it into the world’s largest touchless car wash manufacturer.

While continuing his work, he opened The Automobile Gallery & Event Center on January 1, 2016. His daughter and Vice President of The Automobile Gallery Board of Directors, Becky Lewis says this about her fathers success, “Of all his wonderful achievements, The Automobile Gallery is how my father most wanted to be remembered.”

The collection at the gallery has grown, now with more than 120 vehicles spanning 113 years.

