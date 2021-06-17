Founder’s Day finale: Community donates 4,164 pounds to local charities

(WFRV) – The numbers are in for Local 5’s “Give Where You Live” Food Drive and we are excited to announce the total amount of donations given to three local charities.

Our company, Nexstar, is celebrating 25 years of being not only a television and media company but being part of hundreds of communities across the United States. As part of Founder’s Day, Nexstar Media Group is continuing volunteerism in local communities.

On Thursday, June 17 we banded together to collect non-perishable food, cash, and check donations to help feed those in our community who need it the most. Local 5 partnered with Paul’s Pantry, St. Joseph Food Program, and Salvation Army to help them stock up on food.

Below is the outcome at each location.

Salvation Army – Manitowoc

Local 5’s location with Salvation Army has ended the day with a total of 664 pounds and $255 worth of donations. Total items collected came to 761 items.

“Our food pantry offers services to clients by appointment,” Lisa Stricklin, Program & Outreach Director for the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County explained, “Monday through Wednesday. We’ve gone to that model with the pandemic. Prior to that, we were a choice food pantry.”

The organization is always in need of donations for the mobile pantry, and their traditional pantry.

They’re always looking for nonperishables and jelly or jam to add to their Blessing Box, which anyone can take items from at any time. Items with pop-tops that folks who maybe are homeless don’t need a can opener for are greatly needed.

Volunteers are also a constant need. Salvation Army says volunteers don’t have to be there for long, only a couple of hours now and then really helps them out.

At the Salvation Army, donations of food, money, or time all go toward helping members of the community.

Paul’s Pantry – Green Bay/Ashwaubenon

Donations exceeded the drive’s expectations at Paul’s Pantry, with the final total of 2,200 pounds and $600.

For 37-years, Paul’s Pantry has been serving the needs of the Green Bay region with produce and other items. Paul’s Pantry started small in 1984. Presently, the Pantry is able to supply individual families with about 100lb of groceries each week.

The slogan at the Pantry is “Neighbors feeding Neighbors” but the assistance goes beyond food. There is also a scholarship program, the Leo Frigo Memorial Scholarship at NWTC, set up for anyone who wants to finish up or continue their higher education.

The Pantry is completely volunteer-driven. A number of volunteers rotate responsibilities throughout the day.

Closed on Sundays and Thursdays, the Pantry is open all other days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on the services, they provide visit the Paul’s Pantry website. No matter the climate, they will continue to provide for the community, just as Leo Frigo wanted many years ago.

St. Joseph’s Food Program – Menasha

Ending the day on a high note, the drive’s location with St. Joseph’s Food Program received 1,300 pounds and $650 worth of donations.

St. Joseph’s Food Program never wants anyone to go hungry because they had to pay other bills, that’s why they have been serving the Fox Valley since 1982.

St. Joe’s has three morning distribution times throughout the week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and one evening time on Monday to help accommodate their clients.

If you would like to donate your time as a volunteer click here and if you would like to donate money or food you can click here to learn more.