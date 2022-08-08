DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident.

According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Officials with the foundry now confirm the worker has died due to his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” stated Andrew Mastalir, Sales & Marketing Manager. “Our entire team is struggling with this extremely difficult and emotional situation. As far as I can determine, there has never been a work-related fatality at The C.A. Lawton Co. in its 143-year history. We are taking time for open discussions with all team members across the organization, and counseling services are being offered to anyone who needs them.”

The worker’s name will not be released until family members are notified. The foundry did report the cause of death is being investigated by OSHA.