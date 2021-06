MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The beautification project on 8th Street in downtown Manitowoc has completed the construction of a new fountain.

The next phase in the beautification projects is an apartment complex.

Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Courtesy of Mayor Justin Nickels

Local 5’s Michele McCormack took an in-depth look at historic Downtown Manitowoc.