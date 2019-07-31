Four arrested during drug investigation in Shawano Co.

RICHMOND, Wis. (WFRV) — Four Shawano County residents have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant Wednesday in the Town of Richmond as part of the drug investigation.

One male and three females were taken into custody at the scene. Items of evidence were also recovered.

Charges are currently being referred to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Shawano Police, Waupaca County Emergency Response Unit, Stockbridge-Munsee Police, Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, and the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.