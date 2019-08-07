Four arrested during Metro Drug search warrant Tuesday

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Four people were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Manitowoc for various drug-related offenses. Two children were in the residence when a search warrant was executed.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department says the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of S. 18th Street in Manitowoc.

Investigators found two male adults, three female adults, and two children in the home. Several of the adults were reportedly in a downstairs dining room area with methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Upon entry, investigators say they found a seven-year-old child in close proximity to the narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

The Manitowoc County Human Services/Child Protect Services assisted investigators with the children.

The four arrested were identified as:

Kristi Ackley, 33, was arrested for warrants through Probation/Parole, Manitowoc Police, and Sheboygan County. Charges have been referred for Keeper of a Drug House, Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Child Neglect – Expose Child to Drug Use/Distribution at Residence. Additional charges are reportedly pending.

Alysha Hammond, 24, is facing charges for Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Schedule IV Drug, and Possess Methamphetamine, as a Repeater.

Jolene Wagner, 25, was arrested for warrants through Probation/Parole and Manitowoc Police. Charges are also being referred for Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Heroin, and Possess Schedule IV Drug, as a Repeater.

Daniel Wagner, 28, was arrested for charges of Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Schedule IV Drug, Felony Bail Jumping, and Possess Heroin, as a Repeater.

The Sheriff’s Office says all were transported to the Manitowoc County Jail. Additional charges may be added, according to officials.