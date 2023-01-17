SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.

Reports indicated two vehicles had been operating dangerously on the roadways, resulting in a confrontation between occupants. Police also report possible shots being fired prior to both vehicles fleeing the area.

Preliminary investigations, along with witnesses, resulted in locating the two involved vehicles, which were both unoccupied at the time of the discovery. Both vehicles had damage.

Around 6:00 p.m., police took three male subjects into custody on the 2300 block of Calumet Avenue. These three individuals were suspected of occupying one of the involved vehicles.

Sheboygan Police later took a fourth subject into custody around 9:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Georgia Avenue. That person was suspected of driving the other vehicle involved in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and no additional details have been provided.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this.