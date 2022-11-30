CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV)- In a world full of grinches, a local Boy Scout troop is trying to be Clark Griswold and Buddy the Elf.

When Zach Platner and the scouts of troop 810 first brought their Christmas trees to Scoops Ice Cream House’s parking lot, they had 40 trees.

“A couple of parents and scouts came over to open the tree lot for the first time and they only had 38 trees and later we had the same issue where another two trees just went missing,” said Platner.

Four trees got stolen which is a big deal because the scouts sell the Christmas trees to raise money for their troop.

Marko Sosa, who is the owner of Scoops Ice Cream House, posted a video on the business’ Facebook page expressing his disappointment that somebody would steal the trees. Each year, he lets the troop store and sell the trees in his parking lot.

His sons also used to be a part of this troop.

‘There’s no real reason to steal a Christmas tree, it’s just pitiful,” said Sosa.

The scouts said they are continuing to maintain a positive attitude through it all and will continue to sell the remaining Christmas trees for their fundraiser.

The tree lot is open all week, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They scouts are selling the trees for $50.

“I know in scouts one of our core values and with most people we really push honesty,” said Platner. “It might be time to revisit those people’s values and hopefully better decisions can be made in the future.”

Platner said he plans to file a police report.