BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Bellevue duplex is under investigation after four people were displaced as a result.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 2200 block of Allouez Avenue around 4 p.m. on March 18.

When crews arrived, smoke was found in the attic space and some smoke was spotted on the second floor of a side-by-side, two-story duplex.

Crews say the fire in the attic was knocked down in under 10 minutes and that the quick response saved further damage to the other unit.

As a result of the incident, four people were displaced and roughly $80,000 of damages were caused to the home.

There were no injuries, and the origin of the fire began in a bathroom fan, the release states.

The fire is currently under investigation by the GBMFD Fire Marshals Office.

No additional information was provided.