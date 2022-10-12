(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley.

Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.

This year, nearly 150 products were nominated in late summer for the competition. Following three rounds of voting and nearly 120,000 votes, Wisconsinites have narrowed the field down to the Top 4.

The top seed from Pierce Manufacturing, Inc. in Appleton, and perhaps the favorite to win Manufacturing Madness is the Volterra Electric Fire Truck.

The Pierce Electric Firetruck is the first zero-emission electric fire truck, in service, in North America. The Volterra pumper was developed to provide the environmental benefits fire departments requested such as reducing emissions, minimizing fuel, and producing less noise, without having to compromise on the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, and safety attributes fire departments expected from their fire truck.

The other product from northeast Wisconsin advancing to the Top 4 is Plexus Corp from Neenah with their Quidel Savanna.

Plexus partnered with Quidel to develop, design, and manufacture the Quidel Savanna platform to change that paradigm and bring true lab quality (real-time PCR) molecular testing out of large central laboratories and into near-patient (point of care) settings to diagnose influenza, RSV or COVID-19.

The other two products are from Columbia Vehicle Group in Reedsburg, which showcased their Tomberlin E-Merge Beachcomber, and H&S Manufacturing from Marshfield with their LOADMASTER 2X.

The final round of voting to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin begins on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00 a.m.

Individuals can vote once per day, per device until 12:00 p.m. on October 19.

For more information about the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin, you can click here.