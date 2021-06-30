Four finalists announced for Green Bay Police Chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department inched closer to naming its new Police Chief, as the four finalists have been named.

According to officials, the four finalists include some that are local and even one that is over 2,000 miles away from Green Bay.

The four candidates are:

Benjamin Allen 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serves as Captain of the Investigations Division

Kevin Warych 20 year veteran of the Green Bay Police Department, currently serves as Commander of Operations

Christopher Davis 22 year veteran of the Portland Police Department, currently serves as Deputy Chief

David Salazar 25 year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, currently serves as Captain/Commander of District 2 Patrol Bureau



“We are pleased to have four quality finalists for the Police Chief position and look forward to more detailed discussions with each candidate,” says Commission President Rod Goldhan.

According to officials, the final decision will be made after in-person interviews that are scheduled for late July.

A detailed history of each candidate as well as introductory videos can be found here.

The department is looking for community input on hiring the next Police Chief. To find out more information on how to provide feedback, visit Green Bay’s website.