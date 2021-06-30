Four finalists chosen to interview for police chief of the Green Bay Police Department

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay could have a new police chief by the end of July. Wednesday morning the city’s Police and Fire Commission named four finalists. Kris Schuller takes a look at their qualifications.

Two months after former Chief Andrew Smith retired from the police department, four finalists for his job have been revealed: the result of a nationwide search by the Police and Fire Commission.

“My name is Ben Allen. I’ve been with the Green Bay Police Department for over 21 years,” Allen said in a video introduction released by the commission, one for each of the four finalists.

Allen, one of two internal candidates, is currently captain of the Investigations Division, who wants to lead by building trust in the community, focusing on officer training and wellness, as well as neighborhood policing.

“I believe our commitment to this community and my commitment to the officers of the Green Bay Police Department will allow us to move forward to a safe, inclusive and engaged community,” Allen said.

“My name is Kevin Warych and I’m the operations commander for the Green Bay Police Department. I’ve had the honor to work for this great community for the last 19 years.”

Warych says he wants to reduce crime, especially gun violence and focus on relationship building and on issues impacting neighborhoods.

“It’s important that we put ourselves out there, to create relationships, form partnerships so we can make this community even better than it is today,” said Warych.

Of the two remaining candidates, one is from Milwaukee and the other from Portland, Oregon.

Captain David Salazar is a 25-year veteran of Milwaukee PD, the commanding officer of the city’s second police district. He wants to engage the community and expand community policing.

“I believe policing is a noble profession that requires courage, competence, honesty and a genuine willingness to collaborate with others outside the police agency,” said Salazar.

And Christopher Davis is the deputy chief of the Portland Police Department – a 22-year veteran who learned much during civil unrest there last year.

“I’ve had the opportunity to learn a lot and to innovate and build a foundation of education; an experience that I believe can serve the City of Green Bay well,” said Davis.

Face-to-face interviews with the candidates are scheduled to be held in late July.