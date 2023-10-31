OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a fire in Oconto that started in the early morning hours on Halloween took a collaboration from four different fire departments to put out.

According to a release from the Oconto Fire and Rescue, crews from the Oconto Fire and Rescue, the Pensaukee Fire Department, the Oconto Falls Fire Department, and the Little River Fire Department responded at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for a building that was on fire in the 6000 block of Cream City Road in Oconto.

Once on scene, firefighters say flames were seen coming out of a two-story, wooden-framed house that had already started to collapse prior to their arrival.

Deputies from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office were able to quickly confirm that the house was unoccupied and attempted to contact the property owner while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Officials say an excavator was called in due to the condition of the structure and helped crews reach and completely extinguish any hot spots.

No injuries to the public or to any firefighters on scene were reported and the Oconto Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire is under investigation.