FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Another fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials occurred in Fond du Lac on Monday.

According to a release, at around 5:30 p.m., the Fond du Lac Fire Department responded to a report of flames being seen in the window of the Empire Building on Forest Avenue.

Firefighters were quickly able to knock down the fire and overhaul the front wall before the fire could spread from the initial starting point.

The structure was evacuated and once the smoke was cleared, the occupants were allowed back inside the building.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Fire officials are reminding residents to fully extinguish any smoking materials and place them in appropriate fireproof receptacles.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department reports at least four fires in the last two weeks have been caused due to improperly discarded smoking materials.