Four Fond du Lac men indicted for using heroin distribution network to get firearms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four Fond du Lac men have been indicted in federal court for allegedly using their heroin distribution network to recruit a customer to purchase firearms for them.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office in Green Bay, 28-year-old Jonathan Griffin, 37-year-old Jason Spinks, 25-year-old Shakie Davis, and 36-year-old Treon Dennis were indicted with conspiracy to make a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer and possession of firearms by felons.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) identified that all four Fond du Lac felons sold heroin in the area. They used their heroin distribution network to recruit one of their heroin customers to purchase 11 firearms for them over an eight-month period.

Authorities say three of the eleven firearms were recovered at crime scenes in the Chicago area shortly after they were purchased.

If convicted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says all four men would face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Working closely with our local and state law enforcement partners, we are able to use our resources effectively and collaboratively to investigate straw purchasing in communities such as Fond du Lac,” remarked ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen deTineo of the Chicago Field Division. “Lying and buying is illegal, and we will follow each investigative lead to ensure firearms do not end up in the hands of those who are prohibited from possessing them.”

Fond du Lac Police Chief William B. Lamb says, “Investigations into criminal conspiracy networks suspected to be involved in the illegal possession and trafficking of dangerous drugs and firearms have been amongst the greatest of priorities for the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. The gun violence that is associated with the drug trade is an epidemic that is ripping far too many cities in our nation apart and we are committed to preventing that type of criminal activity in our city. I commend the work done by the Officers and Investigators of the City of Fond du Lac Police Department as well as those involved members of the Lake Winnebago Area MEG – Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, for their exceptional investigative efforts in this and other similar investigations.”

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Fond du Lac Police Department. This case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Ladwig.

A criminal indictment is a formal method of charging an individual and does not constitute inference of his or her guilt, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. An individual is presumed innocent until such time, if ever, that the government establishes his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

