FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 16-year-old led police on a chase across Fond du Lac, and four people were taken into custody.

The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a vehicle chase that resulted in the arrest of four people. On October 9 around 3:45 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for reckless driving.

The vehicle did not pull over and reportedly fled. Authorities say the vehicle hit a fence and backed into a squad car during the chase.

A PIT maneuver was used, but the vehicle tried again to flee from law enforcement. However, authorities were able to box the vehicle in.

The following people were in the car:

Driver 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee

Passengers 20-year-old man from Fond du Lac 34-year-old woman from Fond du Lac 16-year-old boy from Fond du Lac



A stolen gun was found in the vehicle as well as methamphetamine, marijuana and ‘various forms’ of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials. All four were taken into custody.

The investigation into the chase is still under investigation. No additional information was provided.