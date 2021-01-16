Four in custody after shooting in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place on Saturday morning in Brown County.

According to deputies, just before 5 a.m., Brown County Public Safety received a 911 call regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman, at one point officials report shots were fired by a suspect involved.

Multiple agencies are said to have responded to the incident along with two Bearcats.

After arrival, authorities say two men and two women were subsequently taken into custody.

There were no injuries reported during the incident. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as it develops.