Four injured after two-vehicle high-speed collision in Holland

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Sheboygan and two Manitowoc residents were injured following a two-vehicle high-speed collision that occurred in the Town of Holland on Saturday night.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle high-speed collision that occurred on I-43 north in the area of Foster Road in the Town of Holland.

Upon arrival, deputies located one vehicle in the east ditch that was occupied by two individuals from Manitowoc with non-life-threatening injuries that were reportedly assessed on the scene.

Officials say after some time of searching, the second vehicle involved was located in the west ditch of I-43 south, north of County Road KK, approximately 3/10 mile north from the collision scene.

This vehicle was occupied by two individuals from Sheboygan with serious injuries. The passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Nicholas Hospital and then taken to a second local hospital in Neenah.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was taken by Flight-for Life to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Deputies report impairment is believed to be an issue and the incident is still under investigation. No more information is known at this time, Local 5 will update this story as we learn more.

